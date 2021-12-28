Foot Locker x Melody Ehsani Introduce Latest Capsule Collection Launch — Vibrate Higher

Courtesy of Foot Locker

We’ve had our eye on Melody Ehsani’s Vibrate Higher Foot Locker drop and it’s definitely not one to miss during this holiday season! The newest collection by the Creative Director launched on November 20th and has made quite the tidal wave on social media due to its super trendy animal spirit. Embracing the ever-so-popular zebra print, this collection encourages women to relish in their own unique self. Each individual zebra has its own unique pattern therefore no two zebras in the world are ever the same.

“I believe you can’t wait for others to see who you are, you have to see yourself. Inhabiting your whole entire self at all times is key to moving through the world,” Ehsani says. When formulating Vibrate Higher, Ehsani’s artistic motivation was to show how important it is for every woman to feel just as special and just as unique — just like a zebra.

Many of us know the famed designer from being the visionary and entrepreneur behind ME, a streetwear brand that specializes in jewelry, footwear and clothing. With this new collection for Foot Locker, Ehsani leaned on her background in streetwear and her love of basketball to design and create the inspiring apparel. “Our focus is always about elevating consciousness and cultivating empowerment. ‘Stop waiting to be who you already are,’ is one of our motto’s,” she says.

The collection has an array of wearables in unique zebra and speckled print, and pops of vibrant color with sizes ranging from XS – 3XL. Due to the capsule’s vibrancy, the collection highlights colors inspired by nature and temperature. Specifically, thermal patterns are used to reflect an individual’s response to their environment and what connects people at a global level. One of the key connectors is sports — basketball. Melody’s love of basketball has also inspired the intricacy of the collection’s wear. Some items include but are not limited to: nylon puffer jacket, cropped rugby long sleeve shirt a velour jogger and much more!

Outside of the shapewear, which features a bra and biker shorts, 70 percent of the capsule is unisex/neutral. The collection also features a “Ball Vision” tee and short set, a fleece crew and short set and an organza tracksuit.

Looking for accessories? There’s no need! The collection also includes crew socks and shoelaces. You can find these unique holiday pieces available in select stores and online at footlocker.com.