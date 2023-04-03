Mejuri Collaborates With A Latin X Brand Luar For The First Time

Jewelry brand Mejuri has come together with fashion brand Luar, designed by Raul Lopez. The LatinX designer is a semifinalist for LVMH’s Designer of the Year. Last year, the designer won the CFDA’s Accessory of the Year for his luxury bag, the Ana bag. It grew widespread success for the brand has become its hero product. Now, another accessory that is sure to win another award is coming to the forefront today. The intersecting circular hoop earrings available today debuted on Luar’s February Fall Winter 2023 runway show. Now one of the runway’s most iconic jewelry pieces will be accessible to all.

Accessibility is the ethos that both Luar and Mejuri go by. They are both shifting the conversation of what luxury is. Lopez has described his upbringing in Brooklyn, New York, many times as anything but easy. Still, the thing that made him able to be the designer he is today is the fact that his community gave him accessible resources rather than gatekeeping them. Now, we have a luxury runway earring that fashion lovers can wear across many channels. Quality, design, and craftsmanship are three pillars that both brands live by and have made sure to create something that they both can say are for their community.

The campaign shot for the recent collaboration features 27 models and non-models to represent both communities at Luar and Mejuri. Each model represents both brands seamlessly with a myriad of backgrounds but all with two things in common—taste and impeccable personal style. Each model of different shapes, shades, sizes, and ages reflects the inclusivity and accessibility that both brands stand for naturally.

The earrings are truly versatile in how you can wear them, perhaps in a mixed-matched manner, with one attached hoop with the cream side facing frontward and the other with the 14-karat gold side facing frontward. Or maybe one attached hoop and the other without.

On top of an iconic runway earring, there’s also the Mejuri X Luar white Ana bag and a Mejuri X Ana hoop charm available to shop as well. The new adaptation of Ana bag features a co-branded jewelry pouch to hold your earrings if there comes a time when you’ll need to take them off and a gold chain that you can wear a plethora of ways.

The collection is now available on mejuri.com. The Convertible Hoops are available for $275, the Ana Hoop Charm is available for $98, and the newest addition to the Luar Ana bag colorway is available for $275.

Shop the available piecs today! They’ll definitely sell out soon!