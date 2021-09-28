Megan Thee Stallion And Her Boo, Pardi Fontaine, Are The Latest Faces Of Coach

Courtesy of Coach

With the fall and winter seasons right around the corner, Coach introduced its Coach x Schott NYC shearling collection with a star-studded rollout starring none other than rapper Megan Thee Stallion, her boyfriend, rapper and songwriter Pardi Fontaine, and Meg’s closest friends Queenie, Jae, Daren and bestie hairstylist Kellon Deryck. The collection merges Coach and Schott, founded in 1913, most known for inventing the leather motorcycle jacket — talk about a big deal — and boasts oversized outerwear in the shape of luxe coats and beautifully worn aviator jackets, bags, heels and slides in rich shearling styles.

But make no mistake, Meg and her friends turned family didn’t just show up and pose, they played an integral role behind the scenes, as well. The Coach team collaborated with the star to craft on a story inspired by the street style of New York City in the late ’70s and early ’80s. So while Meg may be a Houston girl, she embodied a true Empire state of mind for this one.

“This new collaboration is a celebration of authentic, iconic American style and the craftsmanship of New York City,” says Coach Creative Director, Stuart Vevers in a release. “It is inspired by people–– past and present who embody what it means to be an individual and who inspire us. Partnering with Schott, Megan and her friends on this campaign was important to my vision for the house.”

The experience is one that the head hot girl in charge enjoyed immensely. “It was so fun getting Pardi, and my friends together, and we had such a blast at this shoot,” she says. “All the clothes are fire, and it was great how each person’s personality came through with each look.”

