If you are still on a mission to live your best “Hot Girl Summer”,” even in the winter, you may be in luck. Just this afternoon, Megan Thee Stallion re-posted a Vogue Instagram post where she posed in a red ruffle dress, cowboy hat, and knee-high boots. The post announced her partnership with the resale company, Depop, where she will be selling some spicy items from her wardrobe.

Along with pieces from her music videos for “All Dat” and “Hot Girl Summer,” her online shop titled, “Texas Fever” will also feature products from up-and-coming designers from her hometown Houston, Texas. “The creative community in Houston is kind of hidden, you wouldn’t even know there are so many young people here designing and selling their own clothes,” Megan told Vogue.

“Texas Fever” will available this Friday, Jan 17th. Get your coins ready.

