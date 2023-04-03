Megan Thee Stallion Looks Gorgeous In Blue For The CMT Awards

Getty Images

Our Essence Fest headliner, Megan Thee Stallion, wore a custom blue cutout gown by an emerging brand Defaïence. The rapper’s look is brought to us by the image architect and the now-retired celebrity stylist Law Roach. Thee Stallion wore this gown for the Country Music Awards, which may be shocking, at least it was for me, but then again, she is a born and raised Texan. The Houstonian rapper was there to present country music’s best performances.

As soon as she stepped on the red carpet, there was no doubt that Law Roach had styled her. Her appearance come-back has been divine to witness, full of luxurious looks that fit her personality so well. This custom blue gown was form-fitting in all the right places and featured a cut-out with a white buckle.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage)

The white buckle detail on the dress was paired with matching jumbo hoop white earrings and matching white long nails. Roach loves good detail and has the undersides of her nails to be blue to match the gown. The look was inspired by a white cutout gown worn by Toni Braxton in the 90s. The overall look that Megan is giving off is very 70s, and that has been her go-to aesthetic lately. The rapper’s naturally curly hair accompanying the look seals the deal of a 70s-inspired vibe.

The way that Megan Thee Stallion’s outings and appearances have been looking makes us excited for the next round of award season, and hopefully we get to see her at The MET.