MCM Reimagines Visetos Monogram Logo Ahead of 45th Anniversary

Courtesy of MCM

As the fashion world gets back into the swing of things, 2021 and 2022 collections have been stepped up and showed out. Designer label MCM is getting their piece of the pie as they mark 45 years with a new logo and the first release of their A/W ’21 ready-to-wear collection. Courtesy of MCM

After gaining prominence in the ’90s, MCM Worldwide has been a staple in Black fashion and style sphere alike. From being worn by superstars Diana Ross, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige to legendary stylist Misa Hylton serving as Global Creative Partner, MCM has become one of the main staples of Black luxury today. To celebrate 45 years of the brand’s success, MCM offers a new interpretation of its original Visetos Monogram for a Vintage Jacquard capsule, the first time in its history. The fresh design is newly stitched onto totes, backpacks, sneakers and other silhouettes.

Along with the new iconographic comes the first release of their A/W ’21 collection. Contrary to previous seasons, this go-round the brand’s inaugural drop is expected to embody striking colors and illustrations to create multi-use and style combos with assorted pieces of garments and of course, bags and accessories.

Loading the player...

Courtesy of MCM

“Fusing the brand’s traditional house codes with novel patterns, materials and shapes, the latest collection introduces a journey from Bauhaus inspirations to neohaus design where exploration and discovery converge,” MCM tells ESSENCE.

Notable pieces include a charcoal Women’s Logo Knit Sweater featuring a geometric MCM logo with matching Knit Biker Short, the electrifying sapphire 703S Rectangular Sunglasses and crimson tote from the Vintage Jacquard capsule. Courtesy of MCM

The collection’s first wave of roll-outs are available to purchase online at MCM’s website while the full collection is expected later this year.