The creator cool and R&B legend Maxwell has announced his latest partnership. Today, the three-time Grammy winner released a capsule collection with STATE Optical Co. titled, “REUNION,” a reference to the entertainer’s debut album ‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.’ Carefully crafted in the STATE’s factory in Chicago, this latest link-up takes inspiration from Maxwell’s neo-soul aesthetic. “We wanted to make something classic and timeless connected to songs I have written,” Maxwell exclaims in a provided statement. ”

REUNION is currently available in two color ways; a sultry blue smoke with brown gradient lenses, and a sandblasted matte black with blue gradient lenses. Each pair of sunglasses will additionally be packaged with a card that includes a personal message from Maxwell himself. “I called the first pair REUNION because the world has been divided in so many ways. Digital, geopolitical, gender discrimination, you name it, it’s happening, and it has to stop,” he said.

In addition, a portion of sales from the partnership will be awarded to the Vision Council’s Open Your Eyes Scholarship (O-YES). Created due to the shared diversity struggles across industries in 2020, this initiative seeks to provide more opportunities to teens in black and brown communities. O-YES provides tuition, internship, and mentorship opportunities to high school seniors who aspire to become opticians.

STATE X Maxwell will be priced at $375 and is available for purchase at stateopticalco.com, Maxwell’s website, musze.com, and select retailers.