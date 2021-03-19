On top of being one of the busiest teenagers on the scene today, Marsai Martin is on her way to becoming a solidified business mogul – if she’s not already there yet. Take one look at her Instagram and you’ll see what we’re talking about. When she’s not prepping for her starring role on ABC’s award-winning series Black-ish or producing her own movies (Little is a must-see), the booked and busy teenager is bringing in partnerships to coincide with her already-booming career. Most recently, she joined forces with Disney.

“I feel blessed because so many people have not been able to work and although a lot of my projects have been modified and are having to be pushed back time-wise, we are absolutely grateful that we have been able to keep working as much as we have,” Martin tells ESSENCE.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLr_EHlH900/

Earlier this month Martin joined Disney and community programming conglomerate, Create & Cultivate, as they hosted a digital summit inspired by Minnie Mouse to celebrate National Polka Dot Day. “I love all things Minnie and her whole look works no matter the generation,” the actress exclaimed. “My Grandma, Momma, myself and my baby sister all love Minnie and her style. It’s simply timeless.” The virtual event featured Minnie-inspired workshops, styling sessions, and keynote conversations.

“These current times are difficult to navigate, and finding bright spots and positive energy may be hard for some because there is so much uncertainty.” Martin later added. “We have to keep each other uplifted and realize that it will take us all to join together and hold each other up.”

From designer gowns to her “YRN” chain, Martin certainly has the style range to glam things up even when she’s handling business. Whether she’s dazzling in couture for the red carpet or keeping it cute in the latest athleisure wear, this is one little lady who’s always doing it big.



We, for one, are enjoying watching from the sidelines as this young renaissance queen grows into a future icon.