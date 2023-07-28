Marsai Martin Collaborates With GlassesUSA For An Eyewear Collection 

GlassesUSA

Marsai Martin is the face of a new campaign for her collaborative collection with GlassesUSA. Martin’s passion for glasses both on and off the screen makes her the perfect partner for this collaboration. She represents the new generation of glasses wearers, demonstrating that glasses can be a stylish accessory to express one’s unique style. The brand campaign, Four Eyes Are Better Than Two, is all about embracing oneself, celebrating individuality, and empowering wearers to express themselves freely.

“I always grew up with the idea that glasses are made to empower you,” shares Martin. “This collection from GlassesUSA.com is the true meaning behind my personal journey. As a proud glasses wearer, glasses have always been a huge part of my personal styles and this collection is truly ME.”

The collection will be released in three separate drops, showcasing 37 carefully handpicked and curated pairs of eyewear by the award-winning actress. The first drop, capturing the essence of summer, is available now, with the next two drops scheduled for later this year.

“We are thrilled to announce our exciting collaboration with actress Marsai Martin,” shares Arie Tom, GlassesUSA.com’s CMO. “She serves as a true source of inspiration for glasses wearers, aligning perfectly with the values we hold dear at GlassesUSA.com. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance the lives of glasses wearers by assisting them in discovering their perfect pair of glasses, embracing self-expression, and honoring their individuality.”

Offering a diverse range of frame shapes and colors to suit everyone’s preferences, the collection is now available on GlassesUSA.com, with prices starting at $88.