ICYMI: UGG Names Mariah The Scientist As New Ambassador, Skepta Debuts Mains London Season 3 At LFW, And More

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Kicking things off, UGG announced Mariah The Scientist as its newest ambassador with an exclusive activation in NYC. Across the pond, rapper and designer Skepta revealed the latest collection from his brand, Mains London. Meanwhile, Demna made his highly anticipated debut at Gucci, marking the first major designer debut of the season.

In other news, KBB by Kahlana Barfield officially launched at Target, bringing elevated essentials to the masses. And to round out the week, David Koma hosted an intimate dinner during London Fashion Week to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his namesake label.

UGG Taps Mariah The Scientist As Their Newest Ambassador

UGG season has officially arrived, and the brand welcomed the colder months with a buzzworthy activation in New York City. Their newest ambassador, Mariah the Scientist, headlined the event with a performance and also stars in UGG’s latest campaign. Mariah wore one of the brand’s newest silhouettes: UGG ballet flats. Designed with the comfort of a slipper but maintaining the brand’s signature style, the flats are a fresh take for the season.

Skepta Unveiled The Season 3 Runway Show For Mains London

Season 3 of Mains London, titled EuroTrash, is a celebration of nightlife and self-expression. It’s a collection designed to make you want to dance until dawn. Rooted in bold prints, the collection explores how a single pattern can be transformed across a variety of silhouettes and styles. With Skepta’s ties to music, the collection also reflects the synergy between fashion and sound, highlighting how both art forms fuel culture and creativity.

Standout details include flowing scarf and tie elements, styled to appear as if caught in motion, a subtle but striking design choice that adds movement and attitude. The accessories are just as strong, featuring everything from crocheted beanies and luxe fur caps to sleek leather bandanas, each one effortlessly tying a look together with distinct character.

The First Look Of Gucci By Demna Is Now Live

Since Demna’s appointment at Gucci in March, the fashion world has been eagerly awaiting his debut at the Kering-owned Italian house. During his transformative tenure at Balenciaga, the brand experienced a staggering 470% increase in sales, a testament to his disruptive yet commercially successful vision. With Gucci facing financial challenges in recent years, it’s clear that Kering is counting on Demna to bring his magic touch to revive the brand.

His debut collection does just that — feathered trims, floral prints, fur accents, and ornate embellishments come together in a show of unapologetic glamour. Standout pieces include Look 15, La Bomba Number 2 — a dramatic fur coat with exaggerated shoulders, a white-to-brown ombré hide, cinched at the waist with a chain belt adorned with Gucci’s signature double G medallion. Look 4, Flora, is a full-length floral gown featuring a subtle train and a hooded neckline, evoking Gucci’s long-standing love affair with botanical motifs.

The collection nods to Gucci’s iconic ‘90s era, with dramatic outerwear, oversized aviator sunglasses, and a sense of high-octane glamour that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

KBB by Kahlana Barfield Is Now Live

Tastemaker and fashion architect Kahlana Barfield has officially launched her highly anticipated line, KBB by Kahlana Barfield, with Target. The collection delivers a curated range of elevated essentials — effortlessly blending comfort and style — just in time for the transition into fall.

Standout pieces include low-rise jeans, floor-length wool coats, cozy sweatsuit sets, and versatile denim staples.

The collection is now available at Target.com and select Target stores, with prices ranging from $30 to $95.

David Koma Hosted A 15th Anniversary Dinner During London Fashion Week

Founder and Creative Director of David Koma London — hosted an exclusive evening celebration to mark the brand’s 15-year anniversary. Held in collaboration with Maslow’s, 1 Warwick, and Nessa, the event brought together an impressive guest list of fashion insiders, celebrities, and friends of the brand. Notable attendees included Coco Jones, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jess Glynne, Alex Scott, Ikram Abdi, and Tiffany Hsu, among others.