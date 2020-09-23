Just in time for Fall, Margiela has teamed up with Reebok to reimagine what these brand’s most popular shoe might looked like fuzed together, and it’s pretty good.

The duo has joined forces to launch the Tabi Instapump Fury shoe. Inspired by the Tabi split toe the Margiela brand has mastered, fuzed with the iconic Instapump Fury sneaker from Reebok. The two brands coming together continuing the on-going communion between luxe and streetwear ultimately making the luxury market more accessible.

The shoes will launch in store and online in four colorways: black, white, while renditions composed from yellow, black and red, or white, blue and red. Available in both flat and heeled styles.

Ranging in price from $1150-$1490, shop the Tabi Instapump Fury here.