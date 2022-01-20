Courtesy of Darryl Richardson

Celebrity stylist Marcus Paul teamed up with one of the leading eyewear brands in the market, Haffmans & Neumeister, to present a stylish, gendereless collection of sunglasses. This happens to be the second go-round for the collaborative partners, and this time, they’ve focused on delivering innovative silhouettes.

“In the first collaboration we covered the essentials,” Paul said in the press release. “Now we’ve come together to simply create the shapes that move us, that reference an emotion; there’s an intuitiveness here, a magnetism.”

Within the sophomore collection, Paul and Haffmans & Neumesiter present four new styles and new colors. The shapes and colors are exciting and fresh, yet subtle enough to maintain versatility and maximum wearability.

And the campaign mirrors the products’ beauty by setting Mexico City’s concrete architecture as the background. The grainy patinas amongst the city’s buildings, along with the lush greens which thrive in every possible space, provided a palette of tones and textures that are interwoven into the designs.

Each style is crafted with stainless steel sheet metal and handmade Italian acetate. The new shapes provide a sense of individuality and the construction creates a meeting ground for structure and fluidity. Whether it be for an upcoming getaway or for everyday style, this collection is the perfect way to make a fashion statement around the world and around the calendar.

The Haffmans & Neumeister + Marcus Paul Collection 02 is available now in select boutiques around the globe including Dover Street Market. View the full collection and find the nearest retailer here.