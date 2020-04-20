Make Your Look Pop with These Bold Handbags

ESSENCE gathered three style influencers, Marshea Walton, Marika Brown and Yanique Holder, to show off this season’s color trends and how to wear them. Eye-catching prints, bold textures and fun punched up hues are popping up everywhere this season, especially in Brahmin’s latest collection.
01
Lady Marmalade
Marshea Walton (@marsheachanel) brings a bold pop of citrus to this pretty pink palette. The sleek silhouette of the Mini Francine in Marmalade Wynette is demure with a twist of sass, and you can carry it in hand or over the shoulder.
02
Chambray Chic
The insanely stylish Marika Brown (@br00klynbetty) adds interest to her look with the Mini Amelia in Chambray Melbourne’s swirling tie-dye print. A bucket bag that easily converts to a crossbody, this is your new go-to accessory.
03
Orange Crush
When Yanique Holder (@lechicboheme) steps out in this bright look, she pairs it with the chic Meloney in Tobacco Douglas. Inspired by vintage market totes, the leather netting and hoop handles are both flirty and functional.
04
Myrtle Maven
Marika’s earth tone palette collides with the cool green of the Jacquelyn in Myrtle Pizzelle. This bold shoulder bag transforms into a spacious statement clutch for day-to-night glamour made easy.
05
Pastel Pop
Adding modern flair to a pretty pastel jumpsuit, Marshea complements tortoise-rimmed shades with the Mod Camille in Black Palmetto’s tortoise handles.
06
Boss Casual
The Meloney in Tobacco Douglas is the ultimate arm candy for Marika’s effortless blazer and denim look. Leather netting, hoop handles and pockets for all your stuff...this is it!
07
Color Splash
Yanique takes this solid wrap dress up a notch with the Large Duxbury Satchel in colorful Jubilee Melbourne.
08
Bright Bolds
Punched-up color leaves Marshea truly radiant, especially with the super sleek Ady Wallet, seen here in Peony Ombre Melbourne. Carried in hand or stashed in your favorite bag, this croc-embossed wallet is a total standout.
09
Elegant Edge
Marika makes this classic style next level with the Mod Camille in Black Palmetto, an artisanal woven satchel trimmed with croc-embossed leather.