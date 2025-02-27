Macy’s Debuts Exhibition Honoring Eunice Johnson, Lois K. Alexander Lane, And Ann Lowe

This month marked the debut of a special project at Macy’s. Titled The Prerogative Project: Black Women In Fashion: Work, Play & Legacy was curated by Quanasia Graham the designer and creative director behind Madamette. The partnership which led to a unique window exhibition was created to honor and celebrate Black women who have contributed to fashion, retail, and economic activism. The exhibit launched on February 7.

The pioneering figures who are a part of the window exhibition that is on display at Macy’s 34th Street Herald Square Flagship includes milliner Mildred Blount, businesswoman Ophelia DeVore, activist and businesswoman Eunice Johnson, lauded designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, and the beloved designers Ann Lowe, and Lois K. Alexander Lane. Each of these women contributed in their own way to African Americans who faced great social, political, and economic adversity. Paired with the window exhibitions are illustrations by Ashley Buttercup.

In an effort to urge current generations to engage with these individuals Graham paired modern Black designers with an icon. Madamette, House of Aama, BruceGlen, Oak & Acorn, Kaphill, and High Fashion Thrift were tasked with displaying pieces that directly reflect the icon’s historic collections. Accessories that were included in the windows include pieces by Madamatte in addition to Indigo Style Vintage and Harlem Heaven Hats by Evetta Petty. “It is more about showing a connection, the thread of inspiration and how the fashion heroes paved the way for current designers to show up boldly,” Graham shared.

Quanasia expressed that each of these women left an incredible body of work and a blueprint that helped shape the world of fashion and retail as we know it today. She added that while doing so they also inspired countless designers and businesses to follow and blaze new, exciting paths.

“Art in all forms can be transformative for people, myself included. I get to celebrate Black women with Black women. We bounced ideas off each other and seeing it come into fruition is a euphoric feeling. I have to pinch myself. I am inspired by this project; it’s important storytelling. It’s a reminder that we can do anything,” Buttercup shared in a statement.

“Black history keeps me grounded and inspires me daily. I know how important these stories are and how [they] encourage people to keep building and moving forward regardless of the challenges that come along. These powerhouse women are proof that we can do what some may say is impossible and also help others along the way. I had the luxury of collaborating with an award-winning visual team at Macy’s, a phenomenal artist and some amazing brands to bring the project to life. It was a dream come true and I have so much gratitude for the opportunity,” said Graham.

The Prerogative Project X Macy’s is on display through February 28th at Macy’s Herald Square flagship location.