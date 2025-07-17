Love Island Winner, Amaya Wore A MuuMuu — And Black Women Knew Exactly Why

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Love Island winner Amaya appeared on screen in a loose, floral muumuu on Season 7, Episode 28 of Love Island USA — it instantly went viral. Not just for its contrast to the show’s usual glam, but because it stuck with those who get it. She later told The Today Show that the dress “made [her] feel grounded” in the villa. And we couldn’t agree more.

Muumuus have long been staples in Black households, quietly holding it down as symbols of comfort, care, and cultural pride. Here’s why.

The muumuu originated in Hawai’i in the 19th century, initially worn by Christian missionaries to cover Hawaiian women according to Western standards of modesty. Over time, it made its way into American households, particularly in Black communities, through migration, fashion trends, and cultural adoption.

To truly embody auntie-core, not just in appearance, but in spirit, a proper muumuu is a must. With a breathable design made for long days of housework and childcare, muumuus offer effortless modesty. Perfect for being both comfortable and visible, whether at home or stepping out. These garments honor women who have earned their comfort through caring for others and maintaining their homes. It is a cultural uniform, comfortable in design and strong in presence.

The muumuu has appeared in iconic Black cultural works like Madea, Good Times, and The Parkers, and others. It reflects the no-nonsense matriarchs of working-class Black families, a symbol of comfort, authority, and cultural pride.

The muumuu has since evolved. Younger women, like Amaya, who draws inspiration from her Hispanic roots—have embraced it in their wardrobes, not only to be comfy and cozy unapologetically, but also as a nod to their mothers and grandmothers, as a testament to the women who raised them. As women like Amaya reinterpret the muumuu for a new generation, let’s continue to carry forward a legacy of comfort, care, and quiet power into the future. Cheers to never losing sight of where we came from.