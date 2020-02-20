Louis Vuitton Releases A UNICEF Silver Lockit by Designed by Virgil Abloh

Luxury French Fashion House, Louis Vuitton announces the upcoming launch of their first-ever Louis Vuitton for UNICEF Silver Lockit bracelet. Designed by the label’s very won Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh.

The bracelet is inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Menswear Spring-Summer 2020 runway collection which featured similar hues. The stunning Silver Lockit bracelet will be available in black, orange, celadon green and blue with yellow flecks. The bracelets will also adorn Virgil Abloh’s signature bold chains in a silver linked to a thick, colorful cord, Louis Vuitton charm, and engraved padlock.

The Silver Lockit bracelet by Virgil Abloh will be launching globally on February 21st and will retail for $390. Don’t sweat the steep price tag, for each purchase $100 will be donated to UNICEF as a continuation of Louis Vuitton’s #MAKEAPROMISE campaign to raise awareness and funds for children in need around the world.

Take a closer look at all four colorway’s of the Silver Lockit bracelet by Virgil Abloh below: