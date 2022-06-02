Courtesy of Brand

With summer days ahead, we’ve got our eyes peeled on all of the latest summer collections, swimwear releases and newest travel accessories. Although traveling is not seasonal, summertime fun tends to include more traveling plans than usual. To offer a stylish way to explore and to continue the brand’s partnership with the NBA, which was launched by Virgil Abloh in 2020, Louis Vuitton unveils a new luggage collection.

The third drop continues to celebrate the values of basketball that were cherished by Abloh and his love for intertwining fashion with other worlds he held passion for. In the collection, Louis Vuitton oversized and mini trunks are co-branded with a merged logo and designed in classic NBA colors.

LV duffels, backpacks and compact bags are also worked into the sporty travel collection. The meticulous details marry the NBA’s visual identity with Louis Vuitton’s by utilizing basketball nets and gold chains — a nod to the NBA trophy — in the design. Abloh’s genius is present in the final product that captures the essence of basketball with the iconic range of LV luggage.

In addition to the commercial collection, Louis Vuitton also created an official travel trunk for the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy, the pinnacle of basketball achievement. The exterior features the LV Monogram with heavyweight brass closures and the interior is lined with soft microfibre and stamped with the NBA’s 75th Anniversary logo.

Discover more about the upcoming release on louisvuitton.com.