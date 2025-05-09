Louis Vuitton Hosts Star-Studded Fête In Miami

BFA

Last night, Louis Vuitton dropped anchor in Miami to celebrate its Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection, PARIS TO MIAMI, with the kind of cocktail soirée only Pharrell could co-sign. Fashion’s favorite tastemakers swarmed the city’s Design District for an evening that blurred the lines between fashion, music, and straight-up good vibes.

Pharrell, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, played host, while Pusha T lit up the night with a special performance that turned the palm-fringed storefront into his personal stage. With names like Jalen Ramsey, Kyle Kuzma, Jen Ceballos, and Olivia Ponton floating through the crowd, the scene felt less like a launch event and more like a snapshot of the industry’s current rhythm—cool and culturally connected. Just the way LV would have it.

BFA

Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection is an homage to the art of vacationing, blending the luxury of transatlantic travel with the laid-back vibe of Miami’s beach culture. The story of this collection takes a fresh, LVERS approach to resort wear, effortlessly bridging the worlds of dandy sophistication and modern relaxation. Divided into seven chapters, the collection celebrates both movement and setting, with each telling its own story of luxury, comfort, and adventure.

Setting the tone with, Transit and Arrival, all about embracing the golden age of cruise-liner style—tailored suits and casual loungewear are refreshed with nautical prints and soft, plush textures, reflecting both the opulence of a voyage and the breeziness of coastal escapes. The journey dives deeper into Miami’s dynamic energy, translating the pastel hues of the city’s beaches into daywear and poolside attire with a playful yet refined twist.



Georges Coupet

The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection designed by Pharrell Williams focuses on a trip on a cross-continental cruise from Paris to Miami. Paying homage to the golden age of transatlantic travel by ship and the glory days of Miami Beach, the wardrobe traces the recreational roots of the dandy dressing core to the House Men’s proposal. The collection illustrates the LVERS philosophy at the core of the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme: the values and discernment that bind together its global community from Paris to Miami and everywhere in between, according to a press release by the house.

BFA

The collection’s accessories and footwear are equally immersed in this world of elegant leisure. Bags, from the iconic Monogram to the new Miami Jacquard, take on a beachy yet polished feel, while the footwear range reimagines classic beach-ready silhouettes in unexpected fabrics. Expect loafers, sandals, and football boots, all designed to evoke the spirit of travel—whether that’s lounging poolside or exploring city streets.

With everything from sophisticated eyewear to knitted accessories and beach-inspired jewelry, every detail of the collection is crafted to embody the luxurious ease of a world where the journey and the destination are one and the same. Now the question is, where will you be wearing yours?





