Pharrell Williams Orchestrates The Sound And Spectacle Of Louis Vuitton FW26

Thomas SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images

The lights dimmed, and a glowing glass house at the center of the room illuminated the space. To my left, the orchestra swelled into a powerful crescendo as the models took their places inside, soon joined by the choir. Only Pharrell Williams could make a fashion show feel like a concert. Welcome to Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026 menswear collection presentation. It’s not your regular fashion show. Instead, a multisensory experience.

The soundtrack—produced by Pharrell at Louis Vuitton’s in-house recording studios—featured artists such as John Legend, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, and Quavo, keeping the audience nodding along throughout the night.

The opening looks arrived in soft creams, whites, and plush furs that bounced with every step, paired with impeccably tailored yet slightly oversized suiting. Sharply cut jackets were finished with structured bow ties fastened at the neck, setting a refined tone. Accessories also quickly stole attention. Specifically, the viral Speedy P9 was reimagined as both a backpack and a compact crossbody, rendered in glow-in-the-dark fabric. A recurring styling motif appeared throughout the show—bags nested inside other bags, from miniature Speedys tucked into larger ones and beyond.

Retro-futurism surfaced through playful accessories shaped like boomboxes, televisions, and alarm clocks alongside transparent trunks pushed on wheels—each painted with different Parisian cityscapes. Outerwear proved equally compelling. Hand-painted leather jackets appeared in both longline and cropped silhouettes, while shell jackets featured fur-lined hoods and wool coats showcased plaid detailing and structured bow neckties. Leather was frequently layered beneath parkas, tailored suits, and wool overcoats. One standout piece was a green parka with oversized fur-lined pockets that peeked dramatically from the jacket’s interior.

As the show progressed, bold pops of red punctuated the neutral palette. Highlights included a lacquered red logo jacket, a red mini Speedy bag, and sharply tailored red trousers. With his deep roots in music and an instinctive grasp of culture, Pharrell Williams has often leaned toward a streetwear-forward sensibility, but this collection struck a careful balance. Strong tailoring anchored the looks, while “cool-guy” elements—fur-trimmed hoods, lacquered monogram jackets—kept the collection accessible to a broader audience.

As Pharrell continues to build the world of Louis Vuitton Menswear, this show marked another significant milestone for the Black designer at one of the most powerful houses within the LVMH universe. It underscored the enduring influence of cultural capital, hip-hop, and Black creativity within the luxury market.