Lori Harvey Wears An Earthy Velvet Green Dress To The Cannes Film Festival

Getty

Lori Harvey, known for reigniting the pilates phenomenon last year, turned heads on the red carpet in France for the Cannes Film Festival. She’s had several fashion moments as a fashion girl, so this most recent look being this good is no surprise. Harvey’s baecation looks pale in comparison to this red carpet look. For the premiere of Asteroid City, she wore a gorgeous earthy green velvet dress with mesh panels strategically placed on her hip and upper thighs, designed by Dundas (designed by Peter Dundas). The dress comes straight from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway, and between the perfectly placed low-hanging cowl neckline and the way the dress perfectly hugs her — this dress was made for Lori.

Lori Harvey is a woman who preaches knowing your worth, and although there is no dollar amount, I think we can all agree she is giving wealth, reality, and class in this look. She kept the focus on the dress, with minimal makeup, and wore her hair in a swooped and gelled back style, reminiscent of a vintage movie star.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 23: Lori Harvey attends the “Asteroid City” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

DUNDAS

For accessories, she went with a minimal diamond necklace adorned on her neck that gently trailed down her chest. It’s luxurious sans quiet but not gaudy. The natural green tone of the dress perfectly complements her skin and brown eyes. And while the shoes weren’t visible, we can assume they’re just as fabulous as the dress. Last year she flexed her streetwear fashion muscle, serving looks at NYFW, and since then has continued to impress her with her style journey. If this look is any indication of what we’re in store for this summer — we’re ready.