Lori Harvey has teamed up with Naked Wardrobe to design an exclusive collection of crop tops and sweatpants. The ultimate LA uniform, Harvey is giving you the chance to grab her cozy girl style. “For the past six months, I wanted to focus on creating items that would motivate women to be comfortable in their skin,” Harvey exclaimed through email. “This inspired me to create a line of neutral, signature color crop tops and joggers.”

Naked Wardrobe has been a leading brand in providing luxe affordable basics. Since 2012, the company has been the go-to destination for fashion savvy women all around the world. Rooted in quality, affordability, and inclusivity, the brand celebrates, embraces and caters to diverse women of all shapes and sizes usually ranging in size from XS-3XL.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lori on LH x Naked Wardrobe. Lori has been a long-time friend and champion of Naked Wardrobe, and she came to us with a very clear vision of what she wanted to achieve with this collaboration,” founders and sisters Shideh, Shida and Shirin Kaviani shared. “The beauty of the collection is that every piece can be worn dressed up or down, with our ‘new normal’ top of mind. This partnership and collection truly embodies what Naked Wardrobe is all about – making women feel sexy and confident.”

The collection is offered in a neutral color palette featuring styles in black, white, mocha, chocolate brown, and heather grey. Adhering to the pandemic, this new collection can be worn just about anywhere.

Ranging in price from from $38- $56, shop the Lori Harvey x Naked Wardrobe collection on NakedWardrobe.com, Nordstrom.com, or to select Nordstrom stores nationwide.