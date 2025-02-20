Lori Harvey Partners With Elisa Johnson's Eyewear Brand On A Curated Capsule

Elisa Johnson

Elisa Johnson and Lori Harvey a former ESSENCE cover star have teamed up on a curated capsule. If you’re a novice when it comes to Johnson’s eponymous eyewear brand, the brand has reliable pieces that are ideal for throwing on, on the daily. The Lori Harvey Edit is a capsule filled with Lori’s must-haves–and it features pieces she relies on for everyday wear.

As an avid wearer of Elisa Johnson’s Jane in Gloss Black, I can attest to how versatile they are. The glasses are simply a go-to of mine especially when I’m heading out for an evening with friends or my partner. Aside from how sleek they are the Jane also holds up when thrown into a bag with no case or even a compartment holding them in place. The brand calls this pair of shades commanding, luxe, and edgy. The Jane in Gloss Black and Brown Tortoise are both a part of the Lori Harvey Edit.

Elisa Johnson

Additionally, Lori’s picks feature the launch of the Toby in Black Metal. This design features delicate detailing including softened curves and refined cues like the optical lens which appears to be created to evoke a silver tone.

The Trinity in Gloss Black is another handpicked selection. Building upon the 2000s style resurgence we’re living through, this design features a frame that calls back to the cult film The Matrix.

Separately, the Lori which is named after Harvey also appears in her edit in Gloss Brown and Gloss Black–the former features an optical lens. Both pairs include a perfected cat-eye which fuses vintage detailing with contemporary design codes.

Elisa Johnson

“This exclusive selection brings together timeless staples and standout pieces that reflect her personal style, including the Toby,” notes the brand in a press release. Lori Harvey’s Edit is the first installment in a rollout which is slated to feature different voices and perspectives who will bring their individual take to Elisa Johnson.

Shop each of the glasses featured in Lori Harvey’s Edit at elisajohnson.co. Pricing starts at $130.