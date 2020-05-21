Considering that celebrities are usually on the road, this quarantine has put a hold on most plans for our favorite A-listers. Tours, events, and awards shows are all cancelled but luckily fashion is still thriving (for now). If you’re lucky enough like Lizzo, snagging a fashion campaign during a pandemic is pretty easy considering her chic aesthetic. For her latest partnership the “Good As Hell” singer teamed up with leading global eyewear company Quay Australia to create a collection of shades.

“We see Lizzo as an icon of confidence, self-love, and self-expression,” says Quay CEO, Jodi Bricker. The brand tapped Lizzo for their Confidence is Quay campaign because, what better star than Lizzo to be the face of living your truth. The star has had her fair share of clap backs to haters on social media. ” She speaks her truth and, in doing so, empowers all of us to do the same. Confidence, self-expression, and authenticity are at the core of everything we do at Quay, says Bricker.

Inspired by Lizzo’s bold, unapologetic style, Quay’s team of in-house product designers created the range with her as their muse. “My style is always evolving. I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything. There’s one with glitter lenses, another with star-shaped studs. I like those kinds of special details. These glasses are fun and different,” she says. The collection features eight feel-good styles juiced up with embellishments, including some of the brand’s bestselling shapes—cat eyes, aviators, and shields—starting at $55 USD.

To coincide with the launch, Quay is teaming up with Lizzo and Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country to donate 1 million meals in to families that have been severely affected by the pandemic. From May 20 – 25th, customers can buy any pair of shades from Quay.com, get another pair of their choice for free, and Quay will help provide at least 100 meals per purchase to people struggling with hunger.

Shop Quay x Lizzo here.