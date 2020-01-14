Lizzo Finally Reveals What She Carries In Her Tiny Bag
By Nandi Howard ·

Lizzo has finally answered our question: What can you actually fit in the Jacquemus “Le Chiquito” mini bag? From the looks of a TikTok video posted on Instagram yesterday, the “Truth Hurts” singer managed to jokingly fit a wine bottle, pencil, and bodysuit amongst other things into the trendy find.

“Yall wanna know what’s in my bag b–,” she asked her followers as she pulled a few necessities out of her mini purse. Of course, we know that the only thing you can actually fit inside the Le Chiquito is airpods and a few coins but, for fashion, sacrifices are necessary to pull off a chic look.

View this post on Instagram

YALL WANNA KNOW WHATS IN MY TINY BAG BITCH? 😏

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

This is not the first time the singer has had a run-in with smaller than life totes. She recently sported a custom Valentino mini bag at the American Music Awards late last year. While the verdict is still out on what she can actually fit in her AMA bag, Lizzo is the perfect celebrity to make you laugh at obnoxious fashion trends.

If you want to indulge in a few tiny bags, shop below.

01
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini bag
available at Farfetch $490 Shop Now
02
Staud Black Mini Bissett Bag
available at Staud $295 Shop Now
03
Fendi Nano Baguette Charm
available at Fendi $750 Shop Now
04
Gelareh Mizrahi Itsy Bitsy Mico Mini Bag
available at Gelareh Mizrahi $250 Shop Now
05
Kara Black Bike Wallet
available at Kara $295 Shop Now
Share :
TOPICS: