Lizzo Drops Second Collection With Quay Australia

If you didn’t a chance to snag the first Lizzo x Quay Australia drop, the Australian eyewear company and Grammy award winning singer are back again with the second release.

The second Quay x Lizzo collection features a range of must-have glammed-out sunnies, blue light glasses, and accessories—including a new limited-edition trio. While we can always count on Lizzo to give us a full glam look she has also utilized her voice to encourage body positivity, speak up for Black Lives Matter, and in her latest campaign with Quay encourage buyers to vote. Together, Quay and Lizzo are empowering their communities to use their voices and participate in this upcoming election year.

Photo: Courtesy of QUAY

Teaming up with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to lift barriers to voting in the US. With the launch of the campaign, Quay is donating $100K to support that mission. “Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we’re making a change. But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn’t something I was taught in school,” Lizzo said in a statement. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power.” In addition, Quay is kicking off a voter awareness and education campaign centered around the rallying cry “2020 REPRESENT”.

Ranging in price from $55-$125, the Quay x Lizzo collection features the brand’s bestselling shapes turned up with glammed-out details with the Lizzo touch. Shop the collection at Quay.com.