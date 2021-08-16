Stylish Guests Attend Lionne Clothing’s FW21 Showcase
This past Sunday, guests gathered in sunny Los Angeles to attend Lionne’s fashion show for the debut of their FW21 collection. Designer Latoia Fitzgerald chose an ethereal garden for the models to walk through donning her latest designs. As NYFW approaches, this was the perfect pre-game for all of the fashion lovers anticipating the return of in-person fashion shows. 

Lionne’s garden may have been the most star-studded and melanated garden we’ve seen in awhile. Celebrities Karrueche, James Harden, LaLa, Draya, and many more were in attendance for the celebration of the Black designer and her latest collection. While the guests waited for the show to start, I’m sure they were able to fill their fashion appetites by looking at all of the stunning outfits in the crowd. We’ve gathered some of the most stylish attendees there.

01
Karrueche
@karrueche
PHOTO:Instagram/@SHOTBYNYP
02
Duckie Confetti
@duckieconfetti
PHOTO:INSTAGRAM/@DUCKIECONFETTI
03
Mecca James-Williams
@meccajw
PHOTO:INSTAGRAM/@MECCAJW
04
Draya Michele
@drayamichele
PHOTO:INSTAGRAM/@SHOTBYNYP
05
Scot Louie
@scotlouie
PHOTO:INSTAGRAM/@SCOTLOUIE
06
Milano Di Rouge
@iammilanrouge
PHOTO:INSTAGRAM/@IAMMILANROUGE
07
Jacq Flock
@jacqflock
PHOTO:INSTAGRAM/@JACQFLOCK
08
Jhené Aiko
@jheneaiko
PHOTO:INSTAGRAM/@SHOTBYNYP

