This past Sunday, guests gathered in sunny Los Angeles to attend Lionne’s fashion show for the debut of their FW21 collection. Designer Latoia Fitzgerald chose an ethereal garden for the models to walk through donning her latest designs. As NYFW approaches, this was the perfect pre-game for all of the fashion lovers anticipating the return of in-person fashion shows.

Lionne’s garden may have been the most star-studded and melanated garden we’ve seen in awhile. Celebrities Karrueche, James Harden, LaLa, Draya, and many more were in attendance for the celebration of the Black designer and her latest collection. While the guests waited for the show to start, I’m sure they were able to fill their fashion appetites by looking at all of the stunning outfits in the crowd. We’ve gathered some of the most stylish attendees there.