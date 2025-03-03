ABC Journalist Linsey Davis On Prepping For The 2025 Oscars Red Carpet

ABC/Matt Petit

It’s around 1 p.m. a day after the 2025 Oscars and journalist Linsey Davis is still energized from the evening. The “World News Tonight” anchor who also anchors the weekday show “Prime With Linsey Davis” tells me over a Zoom call that feeling the buzz on the red carpet was a respite from much of the news she regularly dissects on television. Another shift? The gown she wore to this year’s Oscar Awards was an elevated style moment for Davis. Aside from the glistening number she wore, the look in its entirety was a statement. It’s the polar opposite of the suits she often wears. Fun fact: she also wears sneakers quite a bit.

ABC/Matt Petit

“I’m a power suit lady,” Davis shares. This statement is on brand for the journalist and host. Though she leans on suits in various hues ranging from magenta, royal blue, and yellow, it’s never in a way that makes her clothing feel truncated or stuffy. “I often dress to fit the moment of a particular interview or particular event that we’re covering. I just try and be mindful in that way,” she explained.

When I ask Davis about co-hosting ABC’s “On The Red Carpet” pre-show yesterday alongside Whit Johnson for the Oscars, she shares how invigorating it is to speak with talent. Interviewing actors, actresses and costume designers, including Coleman Domingo and Paul Tazewell, is a highlight for Davis. Here she mentions how, ahead of the pre-show, she spent hours binge watching the nominated films. Davis adds that her producer Lindsey Griswold is responsible for background information for this research process—she notes that it was monumental to speak with acts and creatives behind the scenes last night. Notably, Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design for Wicked.

ABC/Matt Petit

Stylist DiAndre Tristan is responsible for the striking Monot gown Davis wore last night—Tristan has three Emmy Awards. Davis explains that she’s previously worked with Tristan on her Academy Award style moments for three years. His brilliance shined through, and so did the work of hair stylist Merylin Mitchell and makeup artist Lena Wright. “I trust the team. I just let them play and have fun,” she shared. Detailing on the Monot gown consisted of oversized bow accoutrements. As for accessories, Davis wore jewelry pieces by Ben The Jeweler.

ABC/Matt Petit

Something that struck me during our conversation was the fact that the host and journalist called Deborah Roberts, Diane Sawyer, and Tamron Hall stylish women she looks to for inspiration. Each of these lauded women are changemakers in their own right. And what’s interesting is that they have signature design codes that they wore regularly. Davis says Sawyer’s style was “classic.” She also mentions that there’s a Parisian je nais sais quoi that worked for Roberts. “Tamron is a style icon,” she adds.