Lindsay Peoples Wagner Named The Cut’s New Editor-In-Chief

Yesterday, New York Magazine announced Lindsay Peoples Wagner as the next editor-in-chief of The Cut—the magazine’s vertical for covering all things style and culture.

Peoples Wagner joins the institution from Teen Vogue, where she spearheaded the publication as EIC since 2018, continuing the groundbreaking cultural work the publication has been credited for. While being the youngest editor-in-chief of a Condé Nast outlet, at just 30, she managed to hold a position that many Black editors didn’t see representation in.

“We can enjoy fashion and want to enjoy some fun but also really care about the state of the world and where we are in politics,” Peoples Wagner exclusively told the New York Times. “I think The Cut has done a really good job of not putting women in boxes.”

She returns to the Cut after holding the position as its Market Editor from 2015-2018. During her time at the magazine she won the ASME Next Award in 2017 and also published the viral piece “Everywhere and Nowhere,” an in-depth examination of what it’s really like to be Black and work in the fashion industry.

Within the last year, she has landed spots on Business of Fashion’s 2019 “BoF 500” and additionally been listed on the 2020 Forbes “30 Under 30” roundup. Most recently, she co-founded Black In Fashion Council with PR maven Sandrine Charles, an initiative focused on the advancement of Black curators in the fashion and beauty industry.

Peoples Wagner has always advocated for the advancement of diversity and inclusion and her next gig will allow her to continue making her mark in the industry.