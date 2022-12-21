Here's Why Lil Uzi Vert Is The Perfect Face For Moncler’s Lunettes FW22 Campaign

The Italian luxury brand Moncler has just released its Fall/Winter campaign to wrap up the year with rapper Lil Uzi Vert. The brand is celebrating 70 years of providing coveted futuristic designs, and this year, Moncler collaborated with the likes of Rick Owens and Pierpaolo Piccioli to celebrate its most well-known silhouettes, like the Maya Jacket.

The celebration is far from over as this newest campaign for Moncler’s Lunette Fall/Winter 2022 campaign features the rapper sporting the brand’s latest pieces. Uzi, who we all are hip dancing to these days, is not someone shy of the limelight; which is why this campaign makes absolute sense – the Moncler Lunettes were not made for those who wanted to blend in.

Known for its futuristic plus functional designs, Moncler celebrates its latest product with three styles that Lil Uzi Vert adorns his face in the Ombrate, the Pentagra, and the Wrapid. All three are inspired by the outdoor adventure that Moncler was originally known for and the intersection of tradition and futurism results in eyewear that is setting the tone for the year’s hottest trends. Eyewear will most certainly be louder and bolder as Moncler had decided to expand its goggles collection earlier in the year, making it known now where bold eyewear will be in the following seasons. If there was a human definition of bold, it would be Lil Uzi Vert; and the Lunettes correlate to colorful outfits, gender-fluid silhouettes, and even a permanent gem accessory.

Moncler’s collaboration with the rapper highlights the driving message of futurism and what’s even cooler is that Lil Uzi Vert is an embodiment of Afrofuturism. The Ombrate is a symbol of the past and present blending together to represent Moncler’s 70-year journey. The Wrapid features rubber on the insides to ensure a tight grip and comes in three colorways. The Pentagra silhouette wraps around the face and if this pair doesn’t scream Uzi with its subtle luxury, we don’t know what does.

Price ranges from $300 to $410 and can be bought on bergdorfgoodman.com.