How Black-Owned Brand Life Angels Is Transforming Medical Apparel

Life Angels

Life Angels by Angel Love Davis began as a heartfelt collaboration between herself and her grandmother. The founder, who is originally from New Orleans, shares that the label has evolved into a movement. By bridging faith, fashion, and function, the label has been able to take up a unique space in the larger medical apparel market. Davis shares that her work as a registered nurse across oncology, ICU, ER, and orthopedics informs her journey as an entrepreneur.

“I noticed there was a gap in how we were dressed: overworked, overlooked, and under-inspired,” she shares. After a slew of long shifts where she says she felt depleted, she envisioned a solution. So she began sketching and designing refreshing uniforms alongside her grandmother, who is a seamstress, and Life Angels Scrubs was born in 2016. Since then, the innovative designs have been revolutionizing the healthcare market.

“Our mission is to pour back into the people who pour into others,” Davis shared. “Whether you’re saving lives, doing hair, healing through massage, or caring for children, Life Angels is here to remind you that your work matters and you deserve to look and feel amazing while doing it.” This messaging isn’t only uplifting, it’s also aspirational. In an industry that relies on swift releases, Davis’ brand is doing the work to make healthcare professionals feel seen and appreciated.

Quality, style, and spiritual inspiration are each the core values associated with Davis’ label. Empowering scriptures are inscribed on each of the uniforms–the founder decided upon these special messages because she believes true strength comes from within. For instance, Angel’s favorite verse is featured from Proverbs 31:25: “She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without the fear of the future.” To Davis, this message further showcases the resilience healthcare workers must embody daily.

As somewhat of a full-circle moment, this summer, Davis attended ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2025. This appearance allotted her time and space within the SOKO MRKT to present her latest pieces to customers and those who are unfamiliar with the brand. Life Angels offers sizing ranging from XS to 3X, which is noteworthy in itself. Colors such as pink, maroon, and sky blue are also offered for those who want to give off a bit of a luxe look when working.

Below, we caught up with Angel Love Davis to learn more about the brand’s origin story, what it’s been like adding diversity to the medical apparel market, and more.

Can you share what the reaction has been from the medical community since the brand’s launch?

The reaction has been deeply moving. Healthcare workers consistently share how much they love the quality, fit, and above all, the spiritual strength that comes from wearing scripture. I recently had the honor of seeing Grammy-winning artist Muni Long and her team wear Life Angels—they loved the message and raved about the quality. It confirmed for me that this brand is touching more lives than I ever imagined—inside and outside of hospitals.

Do you feel that you’re adding diversity to the market you’re now a part of?

Absolutely. Life Angels is built by a Black woman, rooted in faith, and created to empower all professionals who serve. From nurses and hairstylists to daycare workers and dental assistants, we’re making space for people who often go uncelebrated. Our scrubs aren’t just uniforms—they’re a statement of strength, style, and spiritual resilience.

What are your largest sources of inspiration daily?

God, my children, and the legacy of my grandmother and brother, who both passed in 2016. They’ve become my spiritual compass. I also draw inspiration from other service workers—people who wake up daily to make a difference in someone else’s life. Their strength, sacrifice, and grace are what fuel me.

For customers who are unfamiliar with your label, what would you like them to associate the products with?

Think of Life Angels as elevated essentials: purpose-driven, high-performance, fashion-forward uniforms that can take you from your shift to a dinner date. I’ve left the hospital, swapped my sneakers for heels, and gone straight to dinner in them. That’s the level of versatility and aesthetic we’re offering.

Regarding brands that take up space in the marketplace you’re now a part of, what do you feel makes Life Angels different?

We’re redefining what a uniform looks and feels like. Our antimicrobial, four-way stretch, spill-resistant, ultra-soft, and breathable fabric is just the beginning. We offer sizing from XS to 3X to fit every body beautifully. But what truly sets us apart is the spiritual layer—scripture sewn into every piece to uplift, cover, and affirm. It’s not just fashion. It’s ministry in motion.