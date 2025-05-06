Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 Met Gala Suit Takes Symbolism to A New Level

Getty Images

The most fashionable man in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, arrived at Monday night’s Met Gala in an ivory-colored suit, satin bow tie and cowrie shell-lined coattails. Styled by Eric McNeal in custom Wales Bonner, Hamilton is one of five co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala, alongside Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and of course, Anna Wintour.

The 40-year-old British racing driver is known for his effortlessly cool and experimental sense of style. A staple of the Met Gala since his first appearance in 2015, Hamilton’s fashion evolution has been one to watch.

“When I was younger, I really felt like I had to conform,” said Hamilton to Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim on the blue carpet. “Particularly in the world that I compete in, my father and I are the only people of color there. As I got older, I realized that I found my sense of self, got confidence from wearing fashion.”

This year, intention, purpose, and symbolism were reflected in every single detail of Hamilton’s look. Hamilton’s stylist McNeal took to his Instagram story to explain the meaning behind the look. McNeal wrote, “The color ivory denotes purity and status….Ancestral beads and freshwater pearls shine with garnet-coloured diamonds….eternal amulets. Forever fresh.”

Designer Grace Wales Bonner told Vogue that an amalgamation of influences contributed to the outfit, from “Barkley L. Hendricks paintings to Black spiritual dressing.” Donning a matching Stephen Jones Millinery beret, Hamilton cited Cab Calloway in “Harlem Nights” as inspiration.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

The evening’s dress code is “Tailored for You,” in conjunction with the theme of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition opening on May 10. Curated by sought-after fashion historian and scholar Monica L. Miller, ”Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will examine dandyism’s impact on the “formation of Black identity in the Atlantic Diaspora.”

Hamilton said, “We really wanted to pay homage to the culture, particularly from Africa, by the power of adornment. The suit is so fly. I love this”