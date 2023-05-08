Leopard Print Is Back: Keke Palmer Sets The Tone

Instagram

Motherhood looks so good on Keke Palmer. She’s embracing her post-baby bod and dressing it well. Recently at the Met Gala, she stunned in a white Sergio Hudson original, and just last night, she officially started a new (well, old trend) —leopard print. Yes, it’s back (though it never really left), and she looks amazing in it. She opted for a short dress with a cutout detail around her decolletage. She’s giving ultimate rich auntie vibes in this dress. Palmer had her baby just this year in February and, in typical Virgo fashion, is not missing a beat when it comes to work. She’s still been booked and busy, and I think many working moms look to the multi-hyphenate for inspiration.

Palmer has been in her bombshell era lately, donning big voluminous hair and high heels to show the world that she’s that girl. She paired the leopard print dress with black heels — which allowed the dress to be the statement. We tracked down the exact dress (so you didn’t have to ). It’s by Robert Cavalli and retails for $1,600. Find it here.

We’re always living for some Keke and can’t wait to see what other looks she starts to serve this summer. Even her pregnancy announcement was done in perfect style.