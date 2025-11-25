Leon Thomas Teams Up With 40s & Shorties To Release Capsule Collection

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Streetwear label 40s & Shorties has teamed up with singer Leon Thomas on a limited-edition capsule celebrating the release of his new EP Pholks. Drawing from Thomas’ signature fusion of rock, funk, and soul, the collection channels that same energy through intricate layering, thoughtful color palettes, and richly textured garments.

Both Leon and the brand note that the project is a dialogue between two distinct creative languages, each committed to pushing boundaries and telling authentic stories. That shared vision forms the core ethos and spirit behind the collection.

“This collection came together the same way a lot of my music does, just following instinct and chasing whatever feels real, Leon Thomas shared in the press release “40s & Shorties understood that energy immediately. We wanted to build pieces that feel lived-in, expressive, and honest, the same way the songs on PHOLKS came together. I’m excited for people to not just hear the project but wear a piece of the world that inspired it.”

Standout pieces from the collection include the Boro Jacket and Boro Pants, built from a canvas shell layered over painted tree camo that subtly reveals itself through distressed rips. The result is a striking set with a perfectly baggy silhouette—ideal for pairing with Timbs or Nike ACG boots.

Another highlight is the snakeskin belt, detailed with a studded “that’s all pholks” message pulled from the EP. With snakeskin peeking through against a base pant, it instantly becomes a statement accessory that elevates any look.

The Leon Thomas x 40s & Shorties PHOLKS capsule is available in limited quantities on 40s & Shorties’ official channels, with select items also available for purchase on the MUTTS DON’T HEEL Tour.