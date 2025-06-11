Leon Thomas Redefines Red Carpet Cool at the 2025 BET Awards

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

The 2025 BET Awards made history this year with one major change: for the first time ever, the dress code was officially black tie. That meant gowns, tailored suits, and elevated looks across the board, but one of the night’s most talked-about moments came from none other than Leon Thomas. He didn’t just show up, he made the carpet his own runway. And rightfully so, considering his two major wins (Best New Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist), a platinum certification for his single MUTT, and a performance that had the crowd on their feet. Facilitated by Harlem’s Fashion Row, the collaboration between Leon, his stylist Ugo Mozie, and designer Rey Jaiteh was a celebration of Black creativity at its most intentional and inspired.

His outfit? A custom look by designer Rey Jaiteh, styled by the ever-iconic Ugo Mozie. Leon described it best himself: “It’s a cross between streetwear and high fashion. I wanted something that really felt like me. And I’m proud to be working with an amazing Black designer.” The suit, designed in a sandy brown that played beautifully with the L.A. sunlight, had layers, movement, a laced-up shoulder, and small eyelet detailing under the pocket that made it feel fresh but still polished.

Savion Washington/FilmMagic

For Rey, this wasn’t just another red carpet project. It was personal. “This is actually the first piece I’ve made all year,” he said. “So in a way, it feels like my New Year or stepping into a new era.” He shared that while traveling in France earlier this year, he kept hearing Leon’s music everywhere, from the airport to random car rides. “It felt like divine timing.” His goal was to blend New York edge with something that moved and photographed like a dream. “Honestly, this might be the best suit I’ve ever made.”

Ugo Mozie, the mastermind behind the full look, said the collaboration just clicked. “Working with Leon and Rey is so fantastic. We all get each other stylistically, and Leon’s not afraid to take a fashion risk. With his trust, it was a labor of love and magic.” That shared vision came through loud and clear. From the fit of the jacket to how effortlessly Leon owned the carpet.

For Ugo, the night was also a little nostalgic. “I’ve been a fan of Leon’s music and writing for a while, so seeing him get this recognition means a lot. I remember being a teenager watching the BET Awards. It’s wild to now be part of that legacy, and to help Leon shine on such a monumental stage.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This wasn’t just about looking good in a suit. Leon’s look, and the team behind it, represented a bigger shift. The BET Awards is leveling up, and so are the artists who grace the carpet. Leon brought a new kind of black tie: one that blends style, culture, and storytelling, all while staying true to who he is.