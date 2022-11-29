Every few years, a throwback fashion trend reemerges—and no one sees it coming. Mini skirts, cable knit sweaters and platform shoes are just a few notable, nostalgic looks making their way back onto the scene. But of all the style comebacks we’re reliving this year, possibly the most surprising has been the revival of leg warmers. The ‘80s fitness apparel turned fashion phenomena dominated Miu Miu’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, and then our TikTok “For You” pages.

Intended to keep classical ballerina’s warm during practice, leg warmers were worn by scrunching around the ankles or pulled up to dancers’ thighs to prevent their muscles from cramping. Exclusively considered athletic wear until their introduction to the mainstream market, the must-have accessories quickly became a wardrobe staple.

Debbie Allen was among those who helped introduce the legwear trend to the Black community through her role in the hit film (and then its spinoff television series,) Fame. Her character Lydia was known for her bold moves and captivating style, often appearing in the dance studio with leg warmers that matched her ensemble. The look was adopted by the masses, becoming an active-meets-everyday look women loved.

Debbie Allen (in yellow) wears leg warmers onstage in 1983.

Another iconic Black figure, Grace Jones, endorsed the athleisure look (albeit more unconventionally) on her 1985 debut album, Island Life. For the art, she was depicted in a cherry red leg warmer that she wore as a bandeau, with a matching one appearing on her knee another beige one on her arm.

In addition to dancers and creatives who embraced the style, late track star Florence Griffith-Joyner was known for reinforcing her personal style on and off the track. In the 1980s, she could also be spotted in the cozy leg accessories.

Late track icon Florence Griffith-Joyner posing in a pair of leg warmers.

By the late 80s, affordable leg warmers were made in every color and in a variety of fabrics and designs. Over time though, the demand weakened as excitement wore off and the market becoming overly saturated. But you know we always spin the block on style trends.

In early 2017, multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor predicted the revamp when she rocked a purple pair of leg warmers for a fitness VHS-inspired “Free Your Style” campaign for Reebok.

Article continues after video.

Today’s fashionistas are revisiting the heyday of leg warmers while modernizing them, pairing them with pleated mini skirts, cropped cable knits and button down shirts. For shoes, they’re wearing ballerina flats, slip ons like Crocs, or even UGG boots. This trend is referred to as balletcore.

In the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of Apartamento Magazine, Solange Knowles wore a set of chunky leg warmers with rust-colored ballet flats from Miu Miu’s F/W ’22 collection. Serving vintage leisure, Knowles offered up a fresh take on how to casually incorporate the throwback trend into our current wardrobe, wearing casual cotton shorts and a striped, long sleeved shirt.

In September, pop star Doja Cat also made a cozy statement, wearing a Y2K-inspired ensemble that layered yellow and black zebra striped sandals with a denim faux fur mini skirt and a matching cropped jacket. The rapper’s shoes were nearly covered by a set of black and white fur leg warmers lined with ruffled denim. With Doja’s daring perspective on style, you can look to her if you’re trying to depart from more casual leg warmer looks.

“I feel like they’re a great addition to finalizing a look or making a look more spunky and different than how you would normally wear something,” says stylist Al-Fuquan Green about leg warmers. “I enjoy seeing them used during the summer with athletic wear [and] during the winter as a layering component.”

With leg warmers’ re-introduction to the high fashion world, brands such as Prada are taking note of the growing demand and calling back to previous collections wherein they included them in ensembles. Due to the buzz, forecasters predict balletcore will continue to spike in popularity throughout 2023.

“I envision a fashion forward spring look including a knitted mini dress with knitted leg warmers being a thing,” Green states. “A paired button up & layered corset completed with a skirt & leg warmers being a fashion forward spring look as well. Legs will be shown, while also wearing leg warmers to warm the legs whenever it gets cold sporting the look.”

In case you’re not completely convinced, keep scrolling for more ways to make this look a part of your winter wardrobe.

Wear them with ballet heels or flats.

“The girlies have dusted off their pair of ballet flats that were hidden away and now they’re back with a vengeance,” says Sharmaine Harrison, a fashion buyer for Saks Fifth Avenue. “So naturally with a ballet flat trending during fall/winter months, you’re gonna need a leg warmer to keep those ankles cozy.”

If flats are a hard no, wear a ballet inspired heel instead for a more elevated approach to the look. You can also pair lightly colored chunky knit leg warmers and ballet shoes with a mini skirt, a button down and a leather jacket.

Of course, sneakers like Converse and Nike Air Force 1’s are an option, too.

Slip them over boots.

You can also style leg warmers with boots for a more warm, subtle alternative to a ballet core inspired outfit. “My favorite way to wear leg warmers is with flat or heeled knee high boots,” Harrison states. “I love the look of leg warmers peeking out of the boot with a mini skirt or dress.”

As an alternative to this cozy combination, you can also slip leg warmers over a sleek calf length for an exaggerated over the knee look. Pair them with a light colored, cropped knit sweater, dark brown blazer and oversized headphones to complete your Y2K-inspired ensemble.

Pair them with pointed toe heels.

For a day at the museum or cute night out, keep it cozy-chic. “I’d suggest a sleek stiletto or pointed toe heel to elevate the leg warmer trend,” Green says.

For an additional layer, style the look with matching socks along with your leg warmers. Add a pleated mini skirt and oversized layered cardigan along with your favorite winter accessories to complete this day-to-night look.

Layer and wear with loafers.

Loafers are a classic choice that make any outfit feel sophisticated. With this vibe, you can your shoes with white socks and scrunched leg warmers .

If you’re wearing dark colored loafers, pair them with black tights in addition to leg warmers. Finally, style with an oversized cable knit sweater, long shorts and a trench coat for a timeless approach to the trend.