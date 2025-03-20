Getty Images

Image architect Law Roach has been selected as a jury member for the Woolmark Prize. Donatella Versace, the chair of the prestigious prize will oversee the decision-making process of the contest. According to WWD, the winner will be announced in Milan on April 2.

Additional judges include Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori, Off-White’s art and image director, Ib Kamara, Kamara is notably the contest’s guest artistic director this year, stylist and brand consultant Danielle Goldberg, Roopal Patel, senior vice president, fashion director of Saks Fifth Avenue, Sinéad Burke, educator, advocate and founder of Tilting the Lens, DJ, producer and artist Honey Dijon, fashion writer Tim Blanks, Alessandro Dell’Acqua, founder and creative director of No. 21, and Simone Marchetti, Vanity Fair’s European editorial director and Vanity Fair Italia’s editor in chief.

“Supporting the next generation of fashion talent has never been more important. I am so excited to host the Woolmark Prize in our home city of Milan and to meet the designers selected. I am sure they will all be winners in their own way,” Versace shared in a statement.

The winner of the Woolmark Prize will walk away with 300,000 Australian dollars, or nearly $195,000.

The eight finalists include Rachel Scott of Diotima, Raul Lopez, founder of Luar, Michael Stewart of the London-based label Standing Ground, Meryll Rogge, former head of design for womenswear at Dries Van Noten, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, founder of an eponymous Paris-based house, Luca Lin the designer behind Act No.1, in addition to Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre of Ester Manas.

Alongside the top prize meaningful industry awards will also be presented. According to WWD, the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation is on the horizon. It “will be given to a brand or individual within the fashion industry that has pushed the boundaries of merino wool innovation.” The Supply Chain Award will highlight “a member of the supply chain who has demonstrated leadership and innovation in sustainable practices,” per WWD.