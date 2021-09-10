Runway Recap: The LAVNTG SS2022 Collection Lit ESSENCE Fashion House On Fire

This year’s runway show designers brought their A-game to ESSENCE Fashion House, showcasing the range, beauty and unique aesthetic of Black high fashion like never before.

Loading the player…

Kicking off the runway, designer and stylist Megan Carter brought the newest collection from her line, LAVNTG, front and center. “The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘what can I see Mary J Blige wearing?’ Carter told ESSENCE after her show.

The NYC-based style maven dazzled the crowd with chic looks including gowns, mini dresses, crop tops, an off the shoulder one-piece and more. The collection’s theme boasted white and gold hues that proved the perfect compliment to Carter’s tastefully sexy pieces.

Scroll down below to check out looks from the LAVNTG SS2022 collection and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Fashion House airing Monday, September 13 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios.

01 ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images 02 ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images 03 ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS 2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images 04 ESSENCE Fashion House – LVNTG SS 2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images 05 ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS 2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images 06 ESSENCE Fashion House – LVNTG SS 2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images 07 ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS 2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images