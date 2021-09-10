Runway Recap: The LAVNTG SS2022 Collection Lit ESSENCE Fashion House On Fire
By Rachaell Davis ·

This year’s runway show designers brought their A-game to ESSENCE Fashion House, showcasing the range, beauty and unique aesthetic of Black high fashion like never before.

Kicking off the runway, designer and stylist Megan Carter brought the newest collection from her line, LAVNTG, front and center. “The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘what can I see Mary J Blige wearing?’ Carter told ESSENCE after her show.

The NYC-based style maven dazzled the crowd with chic looks including gowns, mini dresses, crop tops, an off the shoulder one-piece and more. The collection’s theme boasted white and gold hues that proved the perfect compliment to Carter’s tastefully sexy pieces.

Scroll down below to check out looks from the LAVNTG SS2022 collection and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Fashion House airing Monday, September 13 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios.

01
ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
02
ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
03
ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS 2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
04
ESSENCE Fashion House – LVNTG SS 2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
05
ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS 2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
06
ESSENCE Fashion House – LVNTG SS 2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
07
ESSENCE Fashion House – LAVNTG SS 2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images

