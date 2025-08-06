Latto’s Apple Bottoms Drop Is Giving Peak 2000s Nostalgia

Apple Bottoms

One year ago, Atlanta-bred rapper and artist Latto was spotted wearing Apple Bottoms shorts for the cover of her third studio album, “Sugar Honey Iced Tea.” Naturally, the brand tapped her for an exclusive collaboration, currently available online. This link-up came as no surprise, as 2000s nostalgia is currently inescapable.

When Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly launched Apple Bottoms in 2003, the brand challenged fashion’s narrow beauty standards. While the industry pushed low-rise jeans on thinner models, Apple Bottoms celebrated curves and Black femininity without apology. The brand became a cultural force, dominating music videos and inspiring countless references, most notably in Flo Rida’s “Low,” which burned the Apple Bottom jeans lyric into collective memory.

At its peak, Apple Bottoms wasn’t just clothing; it was a statement of visibility and pride. The brand eventually faded as fashion moved toward different silhouettes, but its impact on body inclusivity and hip-hop culture remained undeniable. Now, as Y2K aesthetics and skinny obsession resurges, Apple Bottoms’ original mission feels more relevant than ever.

Latto’s capsule collection captures this cultural moment perfectly, bridging original 2000s appeal with contemporary relevance. Amongst the 16 standout pieces are a leopard-trimmed velour tracksuit, low-rise cheetah print pants, and graphic tube tops, which speak directly to today’s nostalgic fashion cravings. The velour sets tap into current athleisure dominance while adding Y2K details like rhinestones and embroidered logos across the back that made the originals so iconic.

Meanwhile, the return of low-rise denim feels perfectly timed, with the collection expanding beyond the Apple Bottom shorts from her album cover to include full-length pants ideal for fall. Even the animal prints align with fashion’s current maximalist moment. With pieces ranging from $30 tanks to $108 jackets, the collection makes authentic 2000s style accessible beyond luxury fashion’s typical revival pricing.

So why does this collection make sense? If you’ve been a follower of Latto, there have been multiple occasions where the rapper has leaned into the early-2000s aesthetic without feeling forced. Some say she’s got the video vixen allure that would fit her seamlessly into the era over two decades later. Latto’s style naturally bridges early 2000s influence with her Southern hip-hop roots, once again bringing that connection to Apple Bottoms’ origins. So when she’s seen posed in the leopard velour or low-rise denim, it doesn’t feel like cosplay but more of a natural extension of her own brand identity.