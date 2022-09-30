Home · Fashion

The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases

By Greg Emmanuel ·

Fall is officially in full swing, which not only means that we’ll be dressing for cooler weather, but it also signals the seasonal shift in our selection of color palettes. Or does it? Vibrant, neon colors have been a consistent trend that has remained in cycle for a few seasons with the potential to carry over into the fall. Whether the trend fades or remains, we know for sure that the love for fall’s core neutral tones will resurface. And no matter what your stylish heart desires, whether it is to be on the nose of the hottest fashion trends or to be ahead, we’ve got you covered with our curated shop inspired by the latest fashion releases.

Some of our favorite collections from the latest drops include Fear of God ESSENTIALS’ second release of the brand’s Fall 2022 collection, H&M’s new fall collection and Good American’s inclusive denim collection that was designed with three levels of sculpting for compression to hug your curves in the most flattering way. 

In the world of accessories, Antoine Manning, founder of Homage Year, is reimagining the brand’s “it bag” by creating new styles inspired by fruits. And for AWAY’s newest collection, the lifestyle brand collaborated with three fashion designers to invent products that will help us travel in style.

Ahead, discover and shop all of our fashion favorites from the latest releases.

01
H&M Off-The-Shoulder Dress
This beauty happens to be Naomi Campbell’s favorite piece from H&M’s new fall collection. “The off-shoulder burnt orange dress is a stand-out. It’s perfect for all occasions, and the exposed shoulder gives it an edge,” said the legend in the collection’s press release.
available at H&M Shop Now
02
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Mockneck Vest
For our ladies who love neutral tones, this cozy mock-neck vest is a must-have wardrobe staple for the fall.
available at Fear of God $75 Shop Now
03
Dickies X Brain Dead Zip-Up Jacket
Amongst neutral tones and neon colors, pastel colors are also on the verge to be trending this fall. This lilac zip-up jacket will be a great transitional piece for casual looks.
available at Dickies $170 Shop Now
04
Homage Year Passionfruit Mini Bag
Homage Year’s newest style is inspired by the raw appeal of passion fruits – it was designed with the intention to inspire others to celebrate the fruits of their labor in style.
available at Homage Year $285 Shop Now
05
Good American Light Compression Jeans
This high-rise, stretch style was designed to hug your curves in the best way – it might be the perfect pair of jeans you’re looking for.
available at Good American $155 Shop Now
06
Atmos x COOGI Crewneck Sweater
Talk about a style throwback! This nostalgic style was first made famous by ’90s rappers and now, streetwear brand Atmos reimagined COOGI’s most iconic piece by infusing its brand aesthetic into the swirl.
available at Atmos $600 Shop Now
07
Adidas x Humanrace Crewneck Sweatshirt
You can never go wrong with a cozy sweatshirt during the fall – this gender neutral style is the perfect opportunity for a matching style moment.
available at Adidas $110 Shop Now
08
Supervsn Nylon Trucker Jacket
Khaki green may always reign supreme as fall’s most favored hue and this jacket makes for the perfect transitional style for those days when the temperature is fluctuating between warm and cool.
available at Supervsn $248 Shop Now