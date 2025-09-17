LaQuan Smith Closes New York Fashion Week with a Bold SS26 Collection

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

LaQuan Smith knows how to deliver a finale. On September 16, 2025, the designer closed out New York Fashion Week with his Spring/Summer 2026 collection, transforming the Pier 76 Classic Car Club into a shimmering playground for daring fashion and unapologetic glamour. The venue itself, lined with vintage automobiles and framed by sweeping Hudson River views, became the perfect stage for Smith’s cinematic vision—equal parts luxe nightclub and tomb-raiding adventure.

Inside, the energy pulsed with celebrity and sparkle. Wendy Williams’ arrival drew a wave of applause, while Ice Spice, Latto, Mariah the Scientist, Busta Rhymes, and Ice-T added to the star-studded mix of influencers and fashion insiders. Phones flashed and the anticipation rose as the runway lights flickered against chrome-plated cars.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Wendy Williams attends the LaQuan Smith show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images)

When the first look emerged—a mock-neck sheer top with a mini skirt and cowboy hat—it was clear Smith had something special in store. Somewhat inspired by the commanding aura of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Smith’s SS26 woman was both dangerous and divine, ready to conquer any world she chose. “She’s commanding a world that she already owns, and it feels dangerous and sexy,” Smith explained.

The thirty looks that followed played with a palette of tans, turquoise, oranges, and earthy browns. Beading, faux suede, chiffon, organza, and leather-effect textiles created a textural dialogue between strength and softness. Hand embroidery from India—first seen in the seventh look, a mock neck gown accented with what appeared to be a fox fur bag—appeared again in a beaded mini skirt, a tubed halter, and a plunging V-neck mini dress that shimmered like desert sun on sand.

Smith’s mastery of tailoring and provocation was on full display. Sheer mock turtlenecks were paired with micro-minis; sheer leggings clung to the body like liquid light. A standout leather culotte set, cut with architectural precision, evoked power dressing reimagined for the nightlife. Styled by Patti Wilson, the black lace-up leather pants—laced from front to back—were pure rock star energy, balanced by a crinkled chiffon dress in ocean turquoise cinched with a crocodile belt.

Elsewhere, Smith’s knack for reinvention came alive. His oversized boyfriend shirt appeared in snakeskin-printed organza with a metallic sheen, while a basketweave netted leather dress demonstrated his ongoing ability to fuse craftsmanship with sensuality. For those seeking a taste of practicality, Smith offered pale pinstripe suiting—sheer bodysuits tucked beneath cigarette pants, culottes, and even a blazer. But this brief nod to daywear never threatened to overshadow the nocturnal glamour that defines his brand.

“I’m simply just not allowing myself to be affected by the changes of the world,” Smith told Vogue Runway. “I’m doubling down on making fantastic, beautiful pieces for women who want to stand out.” And stand out they will. By the time the final model strutted off the runway, the Pier 76 space was alive with cheers and cameras flashing against rows of gleaming cars.