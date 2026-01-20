ICYMI: Teyana Taylor Wears Burberry, LaKeith Stansfield Becomes Dior Ambassador, And More

Courtesy of Dior

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week’s fashion moments reminded us that style is a language we are fluent in. For example, Teyana Taylor stepping out in Burberry’s Fall 2025 “Fitzrovia” trench—first seen on the runway on Naomi Campbell. Then, LaKeith Stanfield rocked Dior following his appointment as a men’s ambassador.

And if these moments didn’t make it clear enough that we set the standards, add in Keith Powers fronting a bold new Balenciaga campaign. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union-Wade delivered effortless polish in A.W.A.K.E. MODE on the streets of New York City just before Colman Domino appeared at the Milan Fashion Week Ralph Lauren show.

Keep scrolling to catch up on all the unstoppable fashion happenings of the week.

Teyana Taylor in Purple Burberry Fall 2025

Teyana Taylor doesn’t just wear fashion—she commands it. Stepping out in Burberry’s Fall 2025 “Fitzrovia” trench, first seen on the runway on Naomi Campbell, she gave tailored drama with zero effort. The lightweight, Baroque-printed trench felt rich, bold, and unmistakably Teyana—proof that her style instincts stay ten steps ahead.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 15: Teyana Taylor is seen at the “Today” show in Uptown, Manhattan on January 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LaKeith Stanfield Becomes Dior Ambassador

LaKeith Stanfield becoming a Dior men’s ambassador just makes sense. He’s been quietly redefining menswear with his fearless red-carpet choices, and Dior feels like the perfect partner for that kind of fashion freedom. His floral-embroidered denim “revolution” coat moment at the 2025 Fashion Awards was one of those looks that reminded us: menswear can be poetic and powerful.

Keith Powers in Balenciaga’s New Campaign

Keith Powers is officially in his high-fashion era. Starring in Balenciaga’s latest campaign, the actor brings a cool, confident edge that feels right at home with the brand’s bold energy. It’s the kind of moment that signals a style glow-up—and we’re paying close attention.

Gabrielle Union-Wade in A.W.A.K.E. MODE

Gabrielle Union-Wade knows the power of a clean, well-cut dress. Spotted in New York City wearing a navy A.W.A.K.E. MODE look, she leaned into simplicity that still turns heads. Effortless, polished, and quietly luxe—exactly how a grown-woman should feel when she steps out of the house.