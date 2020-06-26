Cardi B And Kulture Match In Adorable Burberry Look

If there is one celebrity who has kept us entertained this quarantine, it’s Cardi B. From her activism in speaking up against the most recent social issues to her hilarious videos we can always count on, the Bronx native never fails to entertain.

Over the last few months we have been able to see more photos of her 1-year-old daughter Kulture as the rapper and her husband Offset kept sharing photos of their newborn to a minimum. However, the parents have had a change of heart during quarantine and shared more photos with the world of baby Kulture, in which we discovered her mom loves to style her.

Yesterday, Cardi B flooded our Instagram feeds with her and Kulture matching in Burberry outfits. Kutlure and Cardi can be seen wearing an identical plaid skirt and hat, which happens to be the brands recognizable DNA. This is not the first Burberry look Kulture has sported, earlier this week she “photobombed” a photo with her mom and dad in a Burberry dress and shoes.

When your parents are Cardi B and Offset, you can only image the baby drip doesn’t stop there. Check our our favorite photos below of Kulture serving looks.