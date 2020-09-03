Kollin Carter Breaks Down Monica’s Verzuz Look
Photo: Instagran/@kollincarter
By Jamila Stewart ·

Twenty-two years later, fans still aren’t over the iconic Brandy and Monica duet performance of their hit song, “The Boy Is Mine.” Despite the rumors of feuding, the Verzuz this Monday between the two stars put speculations to rest.

For Verzuz, viewers come for the nostalgic moments but in this particular battle, fans raved over Monica’s Fendi decked-out look. Luckily, Kollin Carter, the stylist behind Cardi B’s wardrobe, gave us a breakdown of the outfit on Instagram.

If you’re wondering whether or not Monica’s ensemble was a custom look, it was. And if you’re wondering if Carter actually deconstructed brand new Fendi garments to create this ‘90s reminiscent 1-of-1 look, he did — flawlessly. The look was completely nostalgic, somewhat of an ode to both logomania and Monica’s musical reign in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

With the help of illustrator, Braud Elin, and seamstress Baba Jagne, Carter repurposed a $3,980 Fendi trench into both Monica’s cropped jacket and an overlay for her Gara Sparo corset, while breathing new life into a Fendi midi skirt as it became Monica’s beret hat. And, because who’s not a fan of leather, neutrals and split-legged pants right now, Monica’s look was finished off with an extra long pant that left viewers particularly perplexed, debating on whether the pants and shoes were actually just thigh-high boots, or separate garments.

View this post on Instagram

SWIPE to see the breakdown. @monicadenise was very adamant about doing logos! I wanted to ofcourse make it something unique that you couldn’t just go in a store and buy. I wanted it to feel nostalgic. I went with a classic Fendi print, came up with the design and had my favorite @braudelin illustrate it! It was all about the silhouette. I worked with my seamstress @sirbabajagne to bring this vision to life. It started with a full Fendi trench that we deconstructed to create the cropped jacket and we used the rest of it to wrap an amazing @garosparo boned corset! We then took a Fendi skirt to create the beret hat. This process is always scary destroying very expensive pieces to create new ones 😅. We finished the look with an extended leather pant with exposed splits (seen in sketch). And the answer to the BIGGEST QUESTION of the night lol pants or boots ( @saintrecords @feliciathegoat )? We wrapped a @gianvitorossi sandal in the same leather! The pant just extended over the ankle and laid on the foot. SHOUT OUT TO THE GOAT @DAPPERDANHARLEM !!! Styled and Designed by me. Assisted by @v.msmith x @jennijenu Seamster @sirbabajagne |photo by @cyndiibee_

A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter) on

Carter revealed that Monica wore Gianvito Rossi sandals wrapped in the same leather as her pants, closing his Instagram caption out without a shout to Dapper Dan, a fashion legend himself, particularly where logomania and reworked garments are concerned.

In this sense, just as Monica and Brandy’s streamed battle itself, this look was a win for the culture as well.
TOPICS: