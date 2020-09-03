Twenty-two years later, fans still aren’t over the iconic Brandy and Monica duet performance of their hit song, “The Boy Is Mine.” Despite the rumors of feuding, the Verzuz this Monday between the two stars put speculations to rest.

For Verzuz, viewers come for the nostalgic moments but in this particular battle, fans raved over Monica’s Fendi decked-out look. Luckily, Kollin Carter, the stylist behind Cardi B’s wardrobe, gave us a breakdown of the outfit on Instagram.

If you’re wondering whether or not Monica’s ensemble was a custom look, it was. And if you’re wondering if Carter actually deconstructed brand new Fendi garments to create this ‘90s reminiscent 1-of-1 look, he did — flawlessly. The look was completely nostalgic, somewhat of an ode to both logomania and Monica’s musical reign in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

With the help of illustrator, Braud Elin, and seamstress Baba Jagne, Carter repurposed a $3,980 Fendi trench into both Monica’s cropped jacket and an overlay for her Gara Sparo corset, while breathing new life into a Fendi midi skirt as it became Monica’s beret hat. And, because who’s not a fan of leather, neutrals and split-legged pants right now, Monica’s look was finished off with an extra long pant that left viewers particularly perplexed, debating on whether the pants and shoes were actually just thigh-high boots, or separate garments.

Carter revealed that Monica wore Gianvito Rossi sandals wrapped in the same leather as her pants, closing his Instagram caption out without a shout to Dapper Dan, a fashion legend himself, particularly where logomania and reworked garments are concerned.

In this sense, just as Monica and Brandy’s streamed battle itself, this look was a win for the culture as well.