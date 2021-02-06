Kohl’s Kicks Off Black History Month with New Design Council

Today Kohl’s is continuing its commitment to inclusivity within its retail space by launching a collection directly dedicated to its Black customers. To kick off Black History Month, the Kohl’s Diversity Design Council designed a new apparel and accessories collection.

“I’m truly inspired to see our Black History Month products hit Kohl’s stores. I recently walked into a store with my 11-year-old daughter and her eyes lit up as soon as she saw the display,” Lydia Smith, Director of Diversity & Inclusion at Kohl’s tells ESSENCE. “That’s why the efforts of Kohl’s Diversity Design Council are so important. We’re launching this Black History Month Spotlight Collection that offers an assortment of products with designs and messages that celebrate Black culture and history.”

The collection continues the store’s effort to to helping all customers and their families see themselves reflected in the brands they shop at Kohl’s stores. Smith says that the Diversity Design Council was created in part so that the products sold can reflect diversity. ” We want all customers to feel like they belong at Kohl’s and to be able to see themselves in our products and brands every day of every month of the year, not just during Black History Month,” she says. “We understand that in order to make that happen we have to have diverse perspectives at the table throughout the entire design cycle from inspiration to execution and that’s what the Diversity Design Council is all about.”

The new collection at Kohl’s features graphic tees for all ranging from $13 – $15 and everyday essentials like mugs, water bottles, books, tote bags and more. Available at select stores and online at Kohl’s.com now.