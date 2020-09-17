Kimberlé Crenshaw Guest-Editing Special ‘Say Her Name’ Issue Of ‘Chime For Change’ Zine

The African American Policy Forum is partnering with Gucci’s Chime For Change initiative on a special digital edition of Chime Zine. Founded by Salma Hayek Pinault and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, the initiative seeks to gather, amplify, and empower voice fighting for gender equality.

Co-Founder and Executive Director of The African American Policy Forum (AAPF) Kimberlé Crenshaw is guest-editing the one-of-a-kind issue that approaches that mission through an intersectional lens.

Crenshaw is the scholar responsible for coining the terms “Critical Race Theory,” and “Intersectionality.” Her work as an academic and an attorney has contributed to tremendous strides in Black feminist legal theory. She also created the #SayHerName campaign to highlight the violence faced by Black women. The issue features a #SayHerName map of North America that indicates where the hashtag is used most often.

“Black women are killed by police,too.From sea to shining to sea,” the caption reads. “Can you see them,” it challenges readers.

Gucci is dedicating an episode of their podcast to the Zine release. It will feature the voices of Gina Best, Maria Moore and Melania Brown and others who have lost their their sisters and daughters to police brutality.

The issue goes beyond graphics to tell the story. The cover is emblazoned with the names of Black women who have become victims of state violence. It allows readers to immerse themselves in an interactive multimedia experience. Audio and video clips are embedded in the issue featuring tales from loved ones of those lost.

It uses creative expression to explore and address social issues Black women fight against daily, including economic disadvantage, the weight of gender expectations, mental health struggles, sexual violence and the lack of recognition that is afforded to them in life and death.

Written essays, poetry, photography, and other multimedia pieces from artists like Gina Loring, Sydney Colson, Maria Moore, Thandie Newton and Jamilah Lemieux are included.

The work of these women reminds us that mourning the lives of those like Breonna Taylor and Atatiana Jefferson has not America to stop turning a blind eye to the sisters they left behind.

The issue is closed out by a flashing series of slides of Black women, children, and mothers to be, carrying the hope of the next generation in their smiles, laughs, and wombs.

You can read the special issue here.