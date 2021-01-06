Keyshia Ka’oir is many things—a beauty maverick, a mother, the wife of rapper Gucci Mane, and of course, a fashion queen.

Some first noticed Ka’oir the night she got engaged to Gucci Mane at a basketball game in 2017 however, she has been on a social media darling pre-prison Gucci. On her engagement night, Ka’oir rocked a bright red fur that matched her hair, as well as oversized, aviator-style glasses. Since then, she’s given us look after look, reminding us of why she’s #FashionGoals.

Ka’oir has established that she leans more into luxury brands, opting to wear labels like Valentino, Balenciaga, Chanel, and Gucci. “I just want to look good in whatever I put on and what makes me happy,” she told The Cut in 2018. There’s absolutely no doubt that Ka’oir looks much better than “good” on any given day.

She is also having a major moment, as she’s given birth to a son, her first with Gucci Mane. The two have been married since 2017 and Ka’oir had since discussed wanting to have another child. On Monday, January 4, she shared that her husband had given her $1 M as a push present to celebrate their child’s birth.

“My husband just gave me $1M for my push present!! WTH!!” she wrote on her Instagram story.

In honor of her birthday (Jan. 6), we rounded up a few of Keyshia Ka’oir’s flyest looks over the years—check them out below!