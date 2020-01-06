A Celebration Of Keyshia Ka’oir’s Best Looks

Keyshia Ka’oir is many things – a fitness guru, beauty maverick, the wife of rapper Gucci Mane, and of course, a fashion icon in the making.

Some first noticed Ka’oir the night she got engaged to Gucci Mane at a basketball game in 2017 however, she has been on a social media darling pre-prison Gucci. On her engagement night, Ka’oir rocked a bright red fur that matched her hair, as well as oversized aviator-style glasses. Since then, she’s given us look after look, reminding us of why she’s #FashionGoals.

Ka’oir has established that she’s not a fast-fashion type of lady, instead opting to wear brands like Discount Universe, Balenciaga, Chanel, and Gucci. “I just want to look good in whatever I put on and what makes me happy,” she told The Cut in 2018. There’s absolutely no doubt that Ka’oir looks much better than “good” on any given day.

In honor of her birthday (Jan. 6), we rounded up a few of Keyshia Ka’oir’s hottest looks over the years – check them out below.

01 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals 02 Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert 03 BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience 04 Keyshia Ka'Oir Hosts Revel 05 Gucci Mane Hosts Oak 06 Gucci Mane and Smoke Purp In Concert - Brooklyn, NY 07 Gucci Mane Halftime Performance - Hawks v Pelicans 08 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals 09 Gucci - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 10 Gucci Mane Headlines Swisher Sweets Artist Project Atlanta Pack Night

Share :