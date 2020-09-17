NYFW: Kenneth Nicholson Spring/Summer 2021

Photo: Kenneth Nicholson

On September 15th, Kenneth Nicholson presented his namesake luxury menswear brand’s SS21 collection through a short film titled “Grasp”. Nicholson wrote the film and directed it along with Stefan Colson.

The film opens with a young Black boy wearing a suit as he walks to church. As he enters the empty sanctuary a sermon from the preacher plays overhead, “The steps of a good man. I’m not talking about a bad man, I’m talking about a good man. Don’t you sit there with your good self and say “oh that won’t happen to me.”

The film features Nicholson’s Fall collection “From Grandma’s Couch” and focalizes themes of toxic masculinity, holding onto your dreams and destiny through life’s struggles, and the importance of art and beauty. The collection includes floral button downs, wide-leg textured trousers, blazers with oversized lapels, elongated and loose silhouettes, as well as textured and printed womenswear dresses and skirts.

From Grandma’s Couch is now available at KennethNicholson.com.