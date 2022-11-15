Kendrick Lamar Teases His Collaboration With Designer Martine Rose

What could you possibly cross off your bucket list as one of Hip Hop’s top rap artists in the world? The Pulitzer prize winner teases on his Instagram that he’s been in the works with British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose for a clothing collaboration. While Kendrick Lamar has been on tour, it seems this collaboration is due for 2023, and what better time to drop classic Martine Rose silhouettes than in the New Year? From the seven slides that were shared on Lamar’s Instagram (that have since been deleted), the color pallet is sticking to the rockstar grunge aesthetic full of Black leather and silver hardware. The designs shared so far; a leather wrap vest with the rapper’s other nickname, “Oklama,” in old English font, a classic hoodie, and side buckle leather trousers. Iconic and beloved 90s rappers Tupac and Eazy E are seen on the third slide as mood board inspirations.

Rose has been known for her influence as a menswear designer in the UK and for infiltrating her eponymous brand, founded in 2007, into the fashion world. Her work is filled with subtle Jamaican-inspired motifs that pay homage to her upbringing. Having worked with the likes of Balenciaga, it’s no wonder Lamar had working with Rose on his bucket list. Lamar has been seen sporting more high-fashion looks that still fit into his personal style, and fashion insiders have been praising these looks. There’s excitement in the air as one of fashion’s biggest names, and one of rap’s biggest names come together to create a timeless capsule.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Martine Rose attends the Luar fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Shed on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Hopefully, we will see more of this collaboration and hear the backstory of how Lamar’s manifestation came to fruition. Until then, will more rappers who love fashion start more collaborations with other Black designers? We’ve seen collaborations with European luxury houses, but has there been a collaboration that looks as personal and intentional as the one that Lamar and Rose have teased?