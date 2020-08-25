From a civil unrest to the effects of COVID-19, the fashion industry has changed – and arguably for the better. With every launch or collection, we have seen most put their best foot forward to include a social component. Footwear brand, Keds is the latest to take on this challenge by releasing the second edition of its “Handbook for Women”

“The Keds Hand-book for Women” is a modernized version of its Hand-book for Girls series, which was published in the early 1910s-20s. However, this time instead of offering up advice, Keds is giving women the chance to tell their own stories in their own words to show the world that there is no “one” or “right” way to be.

Following the success of its first edition, released in March of this year, the Fall/Winter 2020 issue will be centered around the theme of progress. The campaign features real women within the Keds community including fashion and beauty expert Khalana Barfield Brown.

“The time has come to scrap the implicit standards, societal pressures, and generalized expectations that come along with being a woman. Now, we have a say in who we are and what we become,” she told Keds.

For more information on the “Keds Handbook for Women” visit here.